Patricia Ann (Close) Behner, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Behner, age 83, died at 10:20 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 31, 1936 in Garfield, the daughter of the late Willard H. and Etta (Courtney) Close.

Patricia had worked as a personnel secretary at Salem Community Hospital for over 20 years.

She was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church and a 1953 graduate of Goshen High School.

Patricia was a former active member of Chatterettes Card Club.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bruce Behner, Sr. whom she married August 28, 1955; two sons, Bruce (Carol) Behner, Jr. of Mt. Vernon and Dan L. Behner of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Sandra Ondercin of Batavia and Cynthia Rarrick of Melbourne, Florida; two grandchildren, Bruce Behner III of Salem and Chad L. Behner of Centerberg and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Behner and Dominic Behner.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Beloit with Pastor Carol McCartney, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 18 prior to the service.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 15096 West Middletown Road, Beloit, OH 44609.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

