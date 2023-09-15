SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Patricia A. Hoffmaster will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Winona Friends Church.

Patricia passed away early Thursday morning, September 14, 2023, at Christian House in East Palestine with family members by her side.

She was born October 12, 1939, in Lisbon the daughter of John and Elsie (Schwechlik) Sell.

She was a graduate of Lisbon High School, class of 1957.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Patricia retired from PNC Bank. She had also worked as the manager for Theron’s Country Store and was the treasurer for Fairfield Township for many years.

She was a member of Winona Friends Church.

Her husband, Donald Hoffmaster, whom she married in 1958, passed away in 1999.

Patricia leaves one son, Randall Hoffmaster of Suffolk, Virginia; one daughter, Deborah Hoffmaster of Leetonia; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Susan Gudat and Norma Firth.

Besides her parents and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by one son, Robert Hoffmaster; four brothers, John, Donald, Glenn and Clyde Sell and one sister, Edith Huffman.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Winona Friends Church, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Hepner presiding.

A burial will follow in Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stark Memorial. If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. Hoffmaster, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.