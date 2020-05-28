Ona Mae Strudthoff, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ona Mae Strudthoff, age 93, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 10, 1926 in Jefferson County, daughter of the late Harry and Ona (Culp) Dillon.

Ona was a 1944 graduate of David Anderson High School.

She worked as a bus driver for 27 years for United Local School District and Robert Bycroft School and was a farmer.

Ona was a member of First Friends Church of Salem.

Her hobbies included her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and playing cards, especially Rook with her family. She never met a stranger and would always go out of her way to strike up a conversation. Ona had a passion for kids and would always pass out candy which she always had in her purse.

Her husband, King Strudthoff whom she married September 28, 1946, preceded her in death January 18, 1992.

Survivors include a son, John Strudthoff of Beloit; two daughters, Ida Campbell of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Jeanne (Joe) Good of Lisbon; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Bud Strudthoff; three brothers, Ernie, Robbie and Johnny Dillon and four sisters, Elizabeth Glenn, Virginia Crook, Harriett Criss and Mary Shroades also preceded her in death.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park followed by a public celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. at First Friends Church Pavilion in Salem. Those wishing to stay in their vehicle may pass by the families from afar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460 or Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, 26210 Emery Road, Suite 307, Cleveland, OH 44128.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ona Mae Strudthoff, please visit our floral store.