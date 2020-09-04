Olga Pastorelli Totani, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Pastorelli Totani, 92, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born January 17, 1928 in Roio Piano, L’Aquila, Italy, daughter of the late Paolo and Antonina (Sfarra) Pastorelli.

Olga was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She loved cooking, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Livio Totani whom she married September 28, 1952 preceded her in death May 9, 1981.

Survivors include a son, Paul (Kathy) Totani of Diamond; daughters, Chiara (Larry) Drucker of N. Hollywood, California, Maria MacLean of Studio City, California, Vera (Donald) Sobotka of Salem and Gabriella (Scott) Lich of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Gina Totani of Aurora; brother, Ettore Pastorelli of Santa Monica, California; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, two sisters, Lina Paglia of Australia and Lora Luciano of Italy also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. For the safety of the Totani family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Blossom Nursing Home for their compassion and care of Olga.

Memorial donations may be made to donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

