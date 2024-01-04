SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oakley Bates, 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Salem Hospital at 8:18 a.m. surrounded by his family.

Oakley was born at the family farm in Goshen Township on April 15, 1930. Oakley was the second of five sons of Carl and Bertha (Weingart) Bates.

Oakley graduated from Goshen High School.

Oakley was an Army veteran.

He worked as a carpenter when he was younger, as well as a lifelong dairy and crop farmer.

He enjoyed bowling and fishing and was on three bowling leagues in his younger years. At the age of 93, Oakley could be seen in the field on the tractor working ground, planting soybeans and mowing hay.

Preceding before him in death besides his parents, were his brothers, Frank and Gary Bates.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores (Gordon) Bates; four children, Donald Bates of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sam (Debbie) Bates of Salem, Steve (Dorina) Bates of Salem and Kathy McGhee of Salem; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Oral and Glenn Bates, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed!

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Stark Memorial.

A private funeral service will be on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the funeral home with Pastor David Andrews officiating.

Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

