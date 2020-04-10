Norman Greene, New Garden, Ohio

NEW GARDEN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Greene, age 85 passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home of 62 years.

He was born April 29, 1934 in Sebring, son of the late Howard and Virginia (Casto) Greene.

Norman served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a truck driver for various companies for over 40 years.

Norman was a member of New Alexander Christian Church, Teamsters Union and volunteered at United Local School as a tutor for 15 years.

Norman enjoyed playing softball, golfing, spending time with family and vacationing. Norman’s true passion and joy was sharing the Gospel to people.

His wife, Wanda Mae (Minser) Greene whom he married December 8, 1952 preceded him in death February 13, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Jay (Brenda) Greene of New Garden; three daughters, Norma Jean Hendricks of Missouri, Georgia Mae Greene of Austintown and Karla Calvinoaks of New Garden; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings, Bill (Linda) Greene of Stow, Alfred (Thelma Jean) Greene of Houston, Texas, Melvin Greene of Mesa, Arizona, Sue (Ernie) Zimmerman of East Canton, Georgeann Schlienkofer of Waco, Texas and Joe Metts of New Garden.

Besides his parents and wife, a great-granddaughter, Chelsea Furlong and a great-grandson, Xavier Hendricks also preceded him in death.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

A private burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Alliance Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.

Memorial donations may be made to Alliance Hospice, 855 S. Sawburg Rd., Alliance, OH 44601 or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.

