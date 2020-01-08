Norman D. Sweeney, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman D. Sweeney, beloved father, age 93, of Canfield, Ohio and Edgewood, Kentucky, died at his home in Estero, Florida, Sunday, January 5, 2020.

He was born on a farm in Canfield, Ohio to the late Walter and Jessie (Kidd) Sweeney, fourth of ten children.

He served in the Army Infantry, 13th Airborne, Glider Division during WWII.

He was a Chiropractor. Norman retired from Ford Motor Company. He was also a Real Estate agent.

Norman was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry for 53 years, a member of the Syrian Shriners and a Member of the DAV. He will be forever missed.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Terry Sweeney Kenney and her significant other, Nils Johnson; granddaughter, Shannon and her husband, Keith Alexander; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Jackson and Peyton Alexander; a sister, Estelle Ursu and two brothers, Frank Sweeney and Bill Sweeney.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Cody) Sweeney of Salem, Ohio.

A masonic service will be held at 9:45 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11 prior to the service at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard on Saturday, January 11.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to DAV National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

