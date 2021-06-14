Norma Taylor, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Taylor, 92, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born September 24, 1928, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Vern J. and Gertrude M. (Lyford) Byers.

Norma cleaned for the Lane family in Mineral Ridge, worked for a short time with her sister at Delphi Packard Electric in Warren, worked in the kitchen at Timberlane’s and was a cashier at Quaker Village where her claim to fame was selling beer to Willie Nelson.

She was a former member of Evansville Baptist Church in Mineral Ridge. When the family moved back to Salem, she was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a member of the Lady’s Missionary’s Society.

Norma enjoyed board games, especially Rummicub, jigsaw puzzles, and loved picnics and spending time with family.

Her husband, Ora Joseph Taylor whom she married December 6, 1947, preceded her in death March 1, 1988.

Survivors include three sons, Timothy Taylor, Mark Taylor, and Paul Taylor, all of Salem; a daughter Lynda Coleman of Washingtonville; grandchildren, Derek Dunn, Shaun Dunn, Andrew Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Rustin Rapp, Shawn Rapp, Zachary Taylor, Logan Taylor, Corey Coleman and Emily Coleman; several great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; numerous nephews and a sister, Donna Albright of Bradenton, Florida.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Orrie Joseph Taylor and two sisters, Doris Muir and Ruth Byers also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Dulaney officiating. Please abide by CDC guidelines. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

