SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Coleman, 84, died Monday, February 20, 2023 at her daughter Teresa’s residence.

Norma was born on March 18, 1938 in Homeworth, the daughter of the late George and Mabel (Miller) Bandy.

She was a 1957 Cameron High School in Cameron, West Virginia, and went on to attend I.B. M. Business School in Barberton, Ohio.

Norma retired from Crane Deming after 16 years, where she did data entry.

Norma was a faithful member of Damascus Friends Church. She loved reading her Bible, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters Teresa (James) Santee of Salem and Tina (Newt) McKnight; of Salem two sisters, Ruby Teagarden of Cleveland and Julia (Charles) Dahmer of Madison; four grandchildren, Tiffiny (Steve) Henn, Jason (Bridget) Santee, Jeremy Santee, Kimberly (Kyle) Fraysur; four great-grandchildren, Brynley Henn, Zoey Henn, Chloe Jean Santee, and James Paul Santee. She is then expecting her fifth great-grandchild, Blake Marie Fraysur.

Besides her parents Norma was preceded in death by one son, Mark Allen Coleman; five brothers, eight sisters, and her ex-husband Harold Coleman.

Private Services will be held at Stark Memorial. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

