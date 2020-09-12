Nolan Schaff, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nolan Norbert Schaff, 72 went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born March 10, 1948 in Dickinson, North Dakota during the worst blizzard. Nolan was the son of the late Mike and Selma Schaff.

Nolan served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1976 and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.

He drove a truck for 31 years, going by the CB radio handle of Diamondback.

Nolan loved his wife and children and enjoyed westerns and playing pinochle with his sons.

Nolan was greatly loved by his family and his memory will live on in the lives of all those he loved, inspired and protected. We will miss his great sense of humor and playfulness.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Tonya (Mike) McKenna, Sunee (Joshua) Reiner; sons, Lucas (Stacey) Schaff, Matt (partner Sheila) Schaff; grandsons, Michael, Nolan, George, James, Ethan and Talis; granddaughters, Emily, Savannah, Cheyenne and Mya; great-granddaughters, Cobayne, Chloe and Evelyn; sisters, Jean, Magdalene, Rosella and Joan; brother, Jamie.

Besides his parents, his son, Nolan Michael; brothers, Matt, David and Frank; grandson, Angel also preceded him in death.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. For the safety of the Schaff family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

