WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Cyphert, 29, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.

He was born Wednesday, February 17, 1993, in Alliance, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

