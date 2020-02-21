Nicholas David Scheetz, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas “Nick” David Scheetz passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1989 in Salem, son of Michael and Patricia (Hoops) Scheetz.

The world lost an amazing, adventurous, loving and caring spirit. Anyone who knew him felt his energy and enthusiasm. Nick was a kind-hearted man who was making his way in this harsh world and has moved on to explore the peace he finds on the other side. We will greatly miss your smile, sense of humor and love for everyone and things around you.

He had worked for Holistic Industries in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His passion was organic farming.

Nick grew up in the Greenford Lutheran Church.

He loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and gardening.

He was a 2008 graduate of South Range High School where he was a three-time spelling bee champion, wrestled, played soccer, was in the band and a member of National Honor Society.

Besides his parents, survivors include maternal grandfather, Clyde Hoops of Salem; paternal grandmother, Elaine Worrell of Austintown; steppaternal grandmother, Mavis Scheetz of Canfield; brother, Brad (Raquel) Scheetz of Greenford and three nieces, Samantha, Alice and Olivia.

Maternal grandmother, Jean Hoops and paternal grandfather, Ralph Scheetz preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Greenford Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Knauff officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Stark Memorial and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenford Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422.

