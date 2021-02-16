Nancy Lee Nutter, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Nutter went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

She was born March 4, 1939 to the late Donald and Elaine Greenamyer.

Nancy was a graduate of Salem High School and after high school worked on her father’s Mink Farm (Quaker City Mink Farm) in Salem.

She leaves behind her eternal soulmate and best friend, her husband of 63 years, Carl Nutter. She is also survived by two sons, Jack (Kathy) Nutter of Beloit and David (Judy) Greenamyer of Port Charlotte, Florida; five grandchildren, Elaine Hamilton (Jeff) of Salem, Stephanie (Matt) Dale of Lisbon, Josh (Elyse) Riggle of Florida, Ashley Greenamyer of Florida and Don (Kylie) Greenamyer of Texas; four great-grandchildren, Damien and Hailie Hamilton and Chloe and Aiden Dale; a sister, Marilyn Wilson and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Patterson and her brother, Dr. Donald Greenamyer Jr.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Salem where she taught Sunday School and was on the Deaconess Board. It was her life mission to support the church and to help any and every person in need that crossed her path, anywhere that she went. She ran the church’s own food pantry for as long as it was at the church. Once the local area churches combined into one, she then continued to help at the Salem Community Food Pantry anytime that it was open and kept busy by doing a lot of behind the scenes work for it on a daily basis.

Anyone that knew Nancy, knew that she was always a lighthouse shining a better way for everyone. She was an amazing woman who always found a way to help anyone in need and this included her love for stray animals. If you knew her, you loved her. Nancy’s family meant the world to her and they were always a priority. She will be so missed.

Per Nancy’s request, no calling hours will be held. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to First Baptist Church, 1290 E. State St., Salem, OH. 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

