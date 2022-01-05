SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. (Dias) Polen, 79, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at her son’s home.

She was born June 5, 1942 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Melvin Dies and Anna (Grindle) Dias.

Nancy worked in the laundry and housekeeping departments at Essex Nursing Home for 25 years. She was an area resident for 55 years.

Nancy enjoyed playing poker and going to the casinos.

Her husband, John Polen whom she married in 1981, preceded her in death.

Survivors include four sons, Brian (Brenda) Spencer of Washingtonville, Barry Spencer of Canton, Joe Spencer and Kenny Spencer, both of Salem; daughter, Debbie (Gary) Gentry of Zoe, Kentucky; three sisters, Leona (Lou) Maney of Pennsylvania, Jean (Tom) Toscano of West Virginia and Karen Gustkey of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jim Dies of Salem and Bill Dias of Alliance; 10 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a daughter, Bridget Spencer; a grandson, Brad Lee Spencer; two sisters, Wanda and Kimmie; two brothers, Web and Ralph Dias also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to the masking and social distancing.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Chaplain Joanne Dota officiating.

