Nancy L. (Bates) Coffee Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. (Bates) Coffee, age 88, died at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 16, 1931, in Salem, the daughter of the late Leroy Salathiel and Lena (Greene) Bates.

Nancy was an integral part of the daily operations for Coffee Heating & Cooling.

She was a graduate of Salem High School.

Nancy was a member of Salem First Christian Church and attended Faithful Friends Sunday school class.

Survivors include her husband, Robert A. Coffee, Sr. whom she married October 23, 1949; four sons, Derek (Becky) Coffee, Rob (Karen) Coffee, Curt (Kyle) Coffee and Brian (Marsha) Coffee, all of Salem; a daughter, Lynn (Dave) Williams of Akron; a sister, Janet (Harry) Maenz; 13 grandchildren, Alison (Chris) Haynes, Tom (Molly) Coffee, Adrian (Kevin) Bryan, Ian (Karen) Coffee, Alec Coffee, Hope Coffee, Marissa Williams, Madison Williams, Melise Williams, Andrew Coffee, Mitchell Coffee, Zachary Coffee, and Landon Coffee and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, two sisters, Rose Marie Zilavy and Barbara Ingledue Hemming also preceded her in death.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery (near Guilford Lake) with her grandson, Tom Coffee, officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Salem First Christian Church multi-purpose room.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.