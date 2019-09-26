Nancy Joel Ort, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Joel Ort, age 90 of Copeland Oaks passed away Wednesday morning September 25, 2019 at the Crandall Medical Center.

She was born December 24, 1928 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Carl Belknap and Ida May (Scott) Joel.

Nancy attended Colby College in Maine, graduated from Faye Secretarial School in Boston, Massachusetts in 1948 and received a bachelor’s degree from Youngtown State University in 1988.

She worked in Boston at BU’s School of Theology, Today’s Woman magazine and WCOP Radio Station until marrying her husband, Edward Arthur Ort in Fitchburg on September 8, 1951. They lived briefly in Wyoming and Pennsylvania before settling in Canfield, Ohio where they were married for 67 years until Ed’s passing in July 2019.

Nancy is survived by one son, Peter Joel Ort of Salem; three daughters, Janice Ort of Fort Collins, Colorado and her husband, Gil Wette, Joann Ort of Worthington, Ohio and her husband, Scott Howland and Jennifer Ort of Milton, Massachusetts and her husband, Tom Mullen, as well as six grandchildren.

Nancy was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church and the Salem Golf Club for many years, was an avid golfer, gardener, reader and bridge player. She also enjoyed traveling and sharing her quick wit with family and friends. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Shepherd and Rev. Beth A. McGuire officiating. Burial will be at the Canfield Cemetery at a later date.

