SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jo Williams, 56, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on January 27, 1964.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Jo Williams, please visit our floral store.