Nancy Jane (Horner) Mountz, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane (Horner) Mountz, age 81, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born April 15, 1939 in Alliance to the late Maurice (Shorty) and Jeanette (Buck) Horner.

Nancy was a member of New Lebanon Presbyterian Church. She taught bible school, Sunday school and served as the church clerk for several years. Nancy loved spending time with her family, going to church, gardening and reading.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Jeffery) Thomas of Hanoverton; her son, Timothy (Bonnie) Richards of Crystal Springs, Florida; her son-in-law, Randy Warne of Hiawassee, Georgia; stepdaughters, Linda (Howard) Webb of Massillon and Sue Shaw of Lisbon; stepsons, Harvey (Cindy) Mountz of Kensington, Joseph Mountz and Nancy Armstrong of Kensington and a sister, Sandra (Rex) Blaine of Rockford, Illinois. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Nancy is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Richards; second husband, Harold Mountz, whom she married August 3, 1974; son, James Richards; daughter, Gail Warne; stepson-in-law, Ed Shaw and granddaughter, Heather (Warne) Burg.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to withhold services at this time.

There will be a private burial held at a later date at the New Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

