Nancy Emch Koenreich, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Emch Koenreich, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 14m 1931 in Ottowa County, daughter of the late Eldon L. and Gusta (Faber) Emch.

Nancy graduated from Wittenberg University and was in the Alpha Delta Pie Sorority.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she participated in their sewing circle and church circle.

Her husband, Frederick W. Koenreich Jr. whom she married December 27, 1952 preceded her in death July 2, 2013.

Survivors include three daughters, Margaret “Peg” (Don) Kleinhenz, Susan (Patrick) Raney and Elizabeth (Tim) Ruh; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held later at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 1089 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

