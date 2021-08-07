Nancy Carol (Blythe) Walter, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Carol Walter, 82, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

She was born May 21, 1939 in Greenford, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl and Alverta (Sheen) Blythe.

Nancy was a member of First Friends Church in Salem.

She was an avid bowler who participated in tournaments nationwide.

Survivors include her husband, Nelson Walter, whom she married June 15, 1957, who was happily married for 64 years; two sons, Donald (Sherri) Walter of Lordstown and Robert (Annette) Walter of Salem; five daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Henry of Guyton, Georgia, Debra (William) Wilder of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Linda (Jeff) Zellers of Salem, Tina (Dennis) Havaich of Niles and Tammy (Robert) Lake of East Rochester; sister, Marlene Chestnut of Salem; brother, Thomas Blythe of Austintown; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, June Carlisle and a brother, Edward Blythe.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Stark officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

