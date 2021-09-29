Nancy A. Ray, Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Nancy A. Ray, 80, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 13, 1941, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert K. Stamp and Mary Jane (Turner) Stamp.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of United Local High School, the first graduating class.

She worked as a shipping clerk at Haltec Corporation, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Winona United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Hazel Circle.

Nancy was passionate of her garden and her flowers, where she won best of show on a few occasions at the Columbiana County Fair.

Survivors include her husband, James Ray, whom she married October 2, 1959; three children, James (Deanna) Ray of Salem, Timothy (Tammy) Ray of Hanoverton, and Beth (George) Emerick of Lisbon; siblings, Kathy (Jerry) Hendricks of Salem, Ruth (Jim) Newman of Salem and Sue (Jack) Reeder of Hanoverton; six grandchildren, J.R. Ray, Luke (Alisha) Ray, Colby (Ryan) Adams, Josh (Alexis) Ray, Tate (Julia) Ray and Brynn (Eric) Mackall and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Good and one brother-in-law, George Good.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Winona United Methodist Church in Winona, Ohio with Pastor Tom Scott officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Winona United Methodist Church and Monday October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Winona Methodist Church, 32114 Winona Road, P.O. Box 25, Winona, OH 44493 or Hospice of the Valley, 2388B Southeast Boulevard, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

