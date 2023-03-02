SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myra Leigh Watkins, 74, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Salem, Ohio.

Myra was born on December 19, 1948 in Alliance, the daughter of Floyd and Thelma (Williams) Carpenter.

Myra was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class of 1966.

She enjoyed life on the family farm, playing volleyball and card games, like Euchure. Myra had a compassionate heart and loved to open her home to entertain family and friends. She and husband, Donald welcomed in foster children and exchange students, from Mexico and in return, the family made life-long friendships. Together Myra and Donald loved restoring the character of old homes, including one of the original Sebring Family homes. She enjoyed traveling all over the country from the Rockies to the Upper Peninsula, New England and the Southern states. Donald was endeared by his loving wife’s support of his hunting and gaming passions. Family will miss the times Myra gave them something to laugh about and also will miss her cooking and baking.

Survivors include Donald M. Watkins whom he married December 6, 1969; daughter, Donita Watkins and granddaughter, Devyn Mazzei and twin brother, Myron “Benny” Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Floyd Carpenter.

In lieu of services, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Myra’s name to Gaber’s Community Church, 36022 St. Rt. 518, Hanoverton, OH 44423-9756.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Myra L. Watkins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.