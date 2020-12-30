Morris “Mark” Boyd Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Morris “Mark” Boyd, Jr., 73, passed Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Sunrise Homes in Lisbon.

He was born September 1, 1947, in Salem, son of Morris M. Sr. and Vivian (Miller) Boyd.

Mark loved music… it didn’t matter what kind, loved candy, milkshakes and swimming.

Survivors include a sister, Moira (Marvin) Lutsch of Salem; a niece, Leah (Roger) Babb and a nephew, Steven Lutsch.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Greg Pennington of Lisbon Assembly of God officiating.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

