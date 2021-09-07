Monica Linssen Cody, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica Linssen Cody, 69, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Adrian, Minnesota on September 29, 1951, to Francis and Bernice (Moran) Linssen.

She graduated from high school in Minnesota, then went on to graduate from University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Speech Pathology.

She devoted her career of 32 years serving as a Speech Pathologist in public schools. The students, families and staff all adored Monica for her kind, genuine and loving nature. Monica’s beautiful soul touched the lives of countless individuals. Monica cherished every moment with her grandchildren and they too of her. She was an avid reader, always searching for more knowledge on ways to help others.

She is survived by her husband, Scot, of 45 years. Monica has two sons, Bryan (Kim) and Geoff (Kalie); her two precious grandchildren, Camryn and Dawson Cody. She also leaves behind her dear mother-in-law, Eva Rae Cody; her beloved sister, Mary Kay; brother, Don; sister-in-law, Nancy and brother-in-law, Kim Gilbertson; several nieces and nephews, Kyle Gilbertson, Cody (Gilbertson) Kessler, Dana (Fischenich) Heindenbrink, Grant Fischenich; nephews, Rhett and John Linssen and niece, Stephanie Linssen.

Monica was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Marilyn, her father-in-law, Merlin Cody, brother-in-law, John and sister-in-law, Marcia.

The family will gather privately to celebrate the wonderful life of Monica. Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions at the wishes of Monica, may be made to St. Paul’s Parish, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Monica’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica (Linssen) Cody, please visit our floral store.