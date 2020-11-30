Monica Ann Navarra, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica Ann Navarra, 63, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mercy – St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Monica was born July 9, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Steve and Anna (Pollack) Gula.

She was a 1978 graduate of Sharon High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Youngstown State University.

Monica started working at Y103 in Youngstown as a radio DJ and went on to be a receptionist for the Youngstown Dioceses primarily at St. Paul School in Salem.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

Monica enjoyed doing word puzzles and word games. She also loved watching football and was a Texas Longhorns and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Her husband, David Navarra, whom she married August 2, 1986, died December 25, 2011.

She is survived by her mother, Anna Gula; one son, Stephen Navarra and his fiancée, Theressa Ieropoli, of Salem and one brother, Mike (Darlene) Gula of Sharon.

Besides her father and husband, one brother, John Gula preceded her in death.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Monica will be interred at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.