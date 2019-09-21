Mina Louiise (Cerbu) Parks, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mina Louise Parks, age 81, died at 7:50 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born December 18, 1937 in Salem, the daughter of the late George and Minnie (Popa) Cerbu.

Louise was a secretary for the Electric Furnace Company and sold Avon Products for 25 years.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church in Alliance, enjoyed going to church, attending church functions and was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, Paul Lee Parks whom she married November 9, 1969 preceded her in death on May 7, 1990.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Parks of Salem.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church in Alliance with Father John Nemes, officiating.

Calling hours will be held Monday, September 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Saracusta Services will be held Monday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Condolences can be given online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.