Mina Louiise (Cerbu) Parks, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

September 20, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mina Louiise (Cerbu) Parks, Salem, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mina Louise Parks, age 81, died at 7:50 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

She was born December 18, 1937 in Salem, the daughter of the late George and Minnie (Popa) Cerbu. 

Louise was a secretary for the Electric Furnace Company and sold Avon Products for 25 years. 

She was a member of St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church in Alliance, enjoyed going to church, attending church functions and was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, Paul Lee Parks whom she married November 9, 1969 preceded her in death on May 7, 1990.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Parks of Salem.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church in Alliance with Father John Nemes, officiating. 

Calling hours will be held Monday, September 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. 

Saracusta Services will be held Monday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. 

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. 

Condolences can be given online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com