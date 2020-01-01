Mildred Lucille McLaughlin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lucille McLaughlin, age 95, died at 10:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 24, 1924, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Ida (Wiggers) Berger.

She had worked at Salem Community Hospital in the dietary department for 14 years retiring in 1989. She was a graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, Robert D. McLaughlin, whom she married April 5, 1948, preceded her in death March 25, 1996.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Dwain) Kale of Salem and Sally (Mark) Humphrey of Hanoverton; a brother, Ronald (Judi) Berger of Salem and four grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Genista Sanor and an infant brother, Kenneth Lee Berger; also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Rev. Tom Allmon officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

A private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

