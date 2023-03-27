SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lucille Kelly, 95, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Circle of Care, where she was under hospice care.

Mildred was born on January 7, 1928, in Stafford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn and Gertrude (Walters) Miller.

She was a 1946 graduate of Goshen High School.

Mildred was a baker where she made specialty cakes at various places over the years.

She was a member of New Garden United Methodist Church.

Mildred was very involved in 4-H, where she was an advisor for years. She was a member of the Butler Grange. Mildred loved boating, camping and playing cards. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time in Florida, where she met many friends.

Her husband, Cleon L. Kelly, whom she married July 4, 1946, died in 1980.

She is survived by three children, Diana (Larry) Hively of Hanoverton, Lynn (Timothy) Kelly-Ferguson of Calcutta and Roger (Connie) Kelly of Lisbon; one son-in-law, Tim Floyd; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by two daughters, Laurie Floyd, Vickie Kelly and siblings, Neigel Miller, Buck Miller, Winifred Miller and William “Bud” Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stark Memorial, with Reverend Dr. Christopher Kuzma of Pro Medica Hospice, officating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

A luncheon will follow at Salem AMVETS Post 45, 750 South Broadway Avenue, Salem.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be given to New Garden United Methodist Church, 7165 State RT 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

