Mickey “Mick” E. Dillinger, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mickey “Mick” E. Dillinger, Sr., 70, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 27, 1951 in Salem, son of the late Melvin M. and Catherine (Wheeler) Dillinger.

Mick worked as a heavy equipment operator at Industrial Mining Co. Upon retirement, he owned Mick’s Auto Body. He restored hot rods and classic cars. His favorite place to go was the Summit Racing store.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Tina; two sons, Mickey Dillinger, Jr. of Lisbon and Tony Dillinger of Salem; two stepsons, Judd (Laura) Crowgey of Boardman and Evan (Alexis) Crowgey of Canfield; two daughters, Deanne (Rob) Brown of Lisbon and Marlana (Steve) Smith of Hanoverton; two stepdaughters, Annie (Dom) Ferreri of Cincinnati and Brynn Crowgey of Clarkston, Washington; sister, Judy McVay of Lisbon; two brothers, Bill (Joann) Dillinger of Oklahoma; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, two brothers, Bud and Bob Dillinger; two sisters, Cindy Dillinger and Shirley Baumgardner and a granddaughter, Grace Dillinger also preceded him in death.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

