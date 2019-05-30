Michelle “Shelley” Ann Markovich Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle “Shelley” Ann Markovich, age 31, died at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sunrise Homes in Lisbon.

She was born July 25, 1987 in Holbrook, Massachusetts, the daughter of David L. Markovich and Ruth A. Huggins Markovich.

She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was a 2009 graduate of Robert Bycroft School.

She enjoyed listening to music.

Survivors include her father, David L. Markovich of Hartville; mother, Ruth A. Huggins of Salem; five brothers, David Dunn of Salem, William Dunn of Clayton, North Carolina, Scott Dunn of Solon, Eric Markovich of Salem and Kyle Markovich of Toledo; two half-sisters, Jessica DuRoss of Okemos, Michigan and Heather Helfer of Holbrook, Massachusetts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Creamtion Services.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, P.O. Box 652, East Liverpool, OH 43920.