EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lee VanHorn, 54, died Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Michelle was born on July 22, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Harold Oesch and Carolyn (Lipka) Vesneske.

She was a 1987 graduate of Columbiana High School.

Michelle loved gardening, animals, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Zachary VanHorn of Springfield, Ohio, Kayla VanHorn of Salem, and Sarah Patton of Salem; her mother, Carolyn Vesneske of Lake Villa, Illinois; brother, Mike (Shelley) Oesch of Crystal Lake, Illinois; four grandchildren, Tiara VanHorn, Gunner VanHorn, Taylor Smith and Aleksander Courtney and her boyfriend, Brian Pearl.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Oesch and sister, Candie Downie.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

