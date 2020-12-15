SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Kay (Riffee) Lease, 61, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born June 17, 1959 in Kittery, Maine, daughter of the late Bill and Geraldine “Gerry” (Arnold) Riffee.

Michelle was a 1977 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a life-long member of the Calvary Baptist Church, a devout Christian, member of the Red Hat Society and served on the resident’s board as treasurer at the Smith Center, where she resided.

Michelle was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Survivors include stepmother, Denise Riffee of Salem; daughter, Ashley (Donald) McKinley of Wellsville; grandchildren, Allison, Brooklynn, Daxton; siblings, Mike (Kate) Riffee of Columbus, twin sister, Marsha (Rick) Barker of Hanoverton Monica Riffee of Leetonia, Mark (Ginger) Riffee of Hanoverton and Kim (William) Moore of LaGrange, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Sam) Riffee, Megan (Mike) Lippert, Breanne (Joe) Percy, Tyler Barker, Richard Barker, Patrick Riffee, Brooke (Mark) Boley, Ellie and Marie Moore.

Besides her parents, a great-niece, baby Autumn Boley, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Fred Kirchner officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, prior to the service.

For the safety of the Lease family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help pay for the funeral and other expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

