Michael Todd Callahan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Todd Callahan, 40, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Michael was born on September 11, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of William and Norma (Kappler) Callahan.

He graduated from Columbiana County Career and Technical Center certifying in Welding.



He was a welder by trade having worked at several companies throughout the years.

Survivors include both of his parents, William and Norma Callahan of Columbiana; two siblings, Cindy VanKirk of Austintown and Paula McDonald of Salem and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Kappler and paternal grandparents, George and Sarah Callahan.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

