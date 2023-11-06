EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Logan, 66, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Salem North Community Healthcare Center in Salem.

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and love for nature, Michael’s life was a testament to hard work, determination and a deep love for his family.

Born on April 13, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio, Michael was the son of Robert C. Logan of Chester, West Virginia and Dorothy L. (Hall) Foutts of East Liverpool.

He was a 1976 graduate of United High School.

Michael’s business acumen led him to a successful career as a third generation vendor, a field he dedicated several decades of his life to. His entrepreneurial spirit was a driving force in his life, propelling him forward through both personal and professional endeavors.

Beyond his professional life, Michael found solace in the beauty of nature. He was an avid hunter, often found exploring the woods or driving along the back roads. His love for the outdoors was infectious, inspiring those around him to appreciate the natural world’s wonders.

Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his children, Michael (Pam) Logan of Salem, Vince Logan of Salem, Jordan Logan of Columbiana and Jacob (Katie) Logan of Greenford. He is also survived by his siblings, Sean (Melissa) Logan of Lisbon and Greg Logan of East Liverpool. Michael was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Mikey, Vincent, Aubrie, Jack and Maggie Rose.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Logan and stepfather, James Foutts.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, there will be no formal services. His life will be celebrated privately by his family, who will always remember him as a dedicated father, a loving grandfather, a supportive brother.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael R. Logan, please visit our floral store.

