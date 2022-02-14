SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Paul Mudger, 80, of Salem, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 23, 1941 at the family home in Leetonia. Michael was the son of the late John and Estella (Ray) Mudger.

He graduated from St. Patrick Catholic School in 1956 and Leetonia High School in 1960.

Mike was a 31-year employee of General Motors, retiring in 1998. He then worked at Salem Public Library as a security guard.

Mike was a member of the K of C and the Elks.

For many years he coached Little League baseball in Leetonia, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella Volpe (Marks) Mudger, whom he married on October 16, 1993; two daughters, Michelle (Lance) Henry and Rayette (Gerald) Smith; a son, Joseph (Kim) Marks; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine (Rupert) Mudger on April 2, 1992 and two brothers, Robert and John Mudger.

A private celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church, 167 Main Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or Salem Public Library, 821 East State Steeet, Salem, OH 44460.

