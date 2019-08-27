Michael “Mike” Alan Rice, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

MORGANTON, North Carolina (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Alan Rice, age 41, died at 12:06 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Grace Hospital in Morganton, North Carolina. He was born March 15, 1978 in Salem, the son of Mark and Vicki (Yurchak) Rice of Salem, Ohio.

Mike worked as a Certified RN Anesthesist at Grace Hospital in North Carolina.

He was a 1994 graduate of West Branch High School.

He received his master’s degree at Youngstown State and CRNA at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown in 2013.

Besides his parents, survivors include his wife, the love of his life of 13 years, Jamie (Ciecerko) Rice whom he married October 20, 2018; two daughters, Jaelynn and Juliana Rice; nieces, Kameron and JoJo Rice; nephews, Carter and Conner Rice.

Maternal grandparents, Andrew and Joann Yurchak; paternal grandfather, James Rice Jr. and paternal grandmother, Mary Rice also preceded him in death.

Mike touched the lives of so many people, both personally and professionally. From his huge, ornery contagious smile to his great compassion and caring for everyone. He never met a stranger, only a new friend he hadn’t met yet. He will be very missed by so many.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 and 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

