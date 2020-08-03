Michael “Mickey” John Peplowski, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mickey” John Peplowski passed away Saturday, August 1.

Mickey was born April 4, 1942.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

