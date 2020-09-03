Michael Lee McCallister, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee McCallister, 50, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family after a battle with lung cancer.

He was born December 13, 1969 in Canton, son of the late Delbert Clarence McCallister, Sr. and Anita (Fish) Davis.

Michael attended Salem City Schools and graduated in 1989 from United Local High School in Hanoverton where he excelled in track and field, especially hurdles and relays. He holds several records at Salem and United Local Schools.

Michael was last employed at CMI Efco.

He was a life-long fan of the San Francisco 49ers football organization, loved listening to 80s hairband music, enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his faithful canine companion, Sheeba.

Survivors include his son, Devan Aire (Symone Scott) McCallister of Boardman; daughter, Abbigail Swinehart of Columbiana; two brothers, Delbert Clarence (Christine) McCallister, Jr. and John Edward (Kimberly Morgan) McCallister, both of Salem; sister, Paula Ann (Galen) Brandt of Hanoverton; one granddaughter, Lila Rose McCallister of Boardman; two nephews, Ryan Daniel (Amanda Toomey) McCallister of Salem and Coty James Chestnut of Alliance; two nieces, Brianne Sue (Chad) Sampson of Salem and Jacqueline Marie (Jennifer) Dividio of Beloit and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his parents, an infant sister, Pam and stepfather, Charles Davis also preceded him in death.

No service or calling hours will be held. A celebration of life will be held next week for the family.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem. To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Lee McCallister, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: