Michael L. Shepard, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Shepard, age 52 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 7, 1967 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, son of Lorin and Marcia (Hundertmarck) Shepard.

Michael was a 1985 graduate of Salem High School and a graduate of Kent State University with an associates degree in Radiologic Technology and a graduate of Malone University with a Bachelors of Science degree in Allied Health Management.

He was employed by AVI Foodsystems, Incorporated and worked as a Sous Chef at the University of Mount Union.

More than anything, Michael loved his family. He also loved sports (especially Ohio teams – Browns, Buckeyes and Indians) and telling jokes. Those who knew Michael, knew his great sense of humor.

Michael was a member of the Columbiana Church of Christ.

Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura (Wells) Shepard whom he married July 11, 1992; son, Daniel Aaron Shepard; daughter, Ava Caroline Shepard, both at home; brother, Christopher Rex Shepard of Salem; parents-in-law, Bob and Jane Wells of Columbiana; sister-in-law, Megan (Paul) Cowan of Columbiana and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cochlear America, 10350 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124 or the Audiology Department of the Cleveland Clinic, 850 Columbia Road, Suite 100, Westlake, OH 44145.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

