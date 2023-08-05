SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Love, 72, of Salem, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.

He was born on May 24, 1951, in Canton to the late Robert L. and Jane (Clark) Love.

Michael graduated from Salem High School in 1969.

He graduated from Ohio State University in 1976 with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Elks Lodge 305. Following graduation he owned his own dental practice.

Left to cherish Michael’s memory are his sisters, Wendy (Brian) Girts of Poland, Cheryl (Dave) Shasteen and Amy (Joe) Love both of Orlando, Florida and several nieces.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences to Michael’s family, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael L. Love, please visit our floral store.