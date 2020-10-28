Michael J. Sobona, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Sobona, 80, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born September 15, 1940, in Salem, son of the late John J. and Mary Ellen (Zelina) Sobona.

Michael had worked as a guard and Quaker Security for 10 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1818 and Salem Slovak Club.

Besides his parents; a brother, Joseph Harvith, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Stark Memorial.

For the safety of the Sobono family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knight of Columbus Council 1818, P.O. Box 803, Salem, OH 44460.

