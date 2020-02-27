Michael H. Lutsch, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael H. Lutsch, 83, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

Michael was born October 15, 1936 in Salem, a son of the late Mike and Mary (Hihn) Lutsch.

Michael was a 1964 graduate of Salem Senior High School and confirmed member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He served in the US Army and pursued a life-long career in construction as a brick mason and job superintendent. Michael was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason, a member of the Shriners, Elks, American Legion, Independent Hose Club, and a member of The Alliance of Transylvania Saxons (Salem branch).

Michael had a profound love and pride in his children and grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing, wildlife, golfing, singing, dancing and music. He will be greatly missed by his friends and his family.

He is survived by son, Michael Lutsch Jr. (Jennifer) and grandson Kaiden; daughter, Mindy Lutsch-Lacey; son, Eric Lutsch (Kim) and grandson, Jonah. Also survived by his step grandson, Ronnie Crumbaker; sisters, Mitzie Cushing and Kay Stanley (Ronnie), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Janis “Chris” Ulrich- Lutsch, longtime companion Carole Meissner-Flick and brother, John.

Friends and family will be received Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial, 1014 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m., where friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Salem Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Michael’s family, please visit our floral section.