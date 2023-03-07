BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Col. Michael E. Menning of Beavercreek, Ohio, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, with both of his sisters by his side.

The son of Col. Edward and Carol Menning, he was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1958 and grew up in several states and Bermuda.

He attended the University of Florida and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Behavior/Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Health Administration. His military education included Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College.

Mike was also a board certified healthcare administrator and was stationed at numerous Air Force bases in a Command, Director or Chief capacity. He oversaw medical support, logistics, resource management, TRICARE, patient administration, commander’s support, administrative services, education and training, information systems and combat readiness at each base. He was also deployed to Saudi Arabia for both Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Cairo West Air Base in Cairo, Egypt, and Doha, Qatar. He was commander of mobile military hospitals, which provided emergency medical services for wounded troops. His last deployment provided care for many military and civilian evacuees from Afghanistan.

Among the many military distinctions he received were: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award.

Mentoring youth and active duty personnel was always a passion of his and after retirement he continued with that and his involvement with veterans groups and causes. He was active in charitable and political organizations and his church, had a private pilot’s license, was a certified SCUBA diver and an amateur HAM radio operator. He enjoyed philanthropy, traveling, photography, spending time with family, researching ancestry and just trying to enjoy life and give back to people. He was an amazing son, brother, officer, friend and human being and will truly be missed by so many people.

Mike was preceded in death by both of his parents and is survived by his sisters, Karen Menning and Kim Menning.

His family has organized a memorial service and burial to honor his life and military service.

Funeral services will be held at Winona Friends Church in Salem, Ohio, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with burial to follow at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

