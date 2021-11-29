Michael A. Belaney, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Belaney, 72, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 25, 1949 in Lisbon, son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Plunkett) Belaney.

Michael retired from UPS after 30 years of service, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #13371. Michael was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he served as head usher.

Survivors include his wife Darlene (Wolfgang) Belaney whom he married November 30, 1996; two sons, Craig (Kristen) Belaney of Boston, Massachusetts, Corey (Shannon) Belaney of Uniontown; two daughters, Brenda (Chris) Blakeley of Jackson, New Jersey and Amy (Bob) Stoddard of Columbiana; sister, Mary Burton of Salineville; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two nephews; four grandnieces and one grandnephew.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards and concelebrants Father James Lang and Deacon Larry Pasco officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 1423, Memphis, TN 37101-9908.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael A. Belaney, please visit our floral store.