Merlin Homer Knauff, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Merlin Homer Knauff was called to the church triumphant Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was 88 years young. He passed away as a result of a fall on black ice, which caused irreversible brain trauma. He passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Merlin was born Thursday, November 3, 1932 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the son of Rev. Homer J. Knauff and Christina A. (Elsass) Knauff.

In 1950, he graduated from Dola High School, Dola, Ohio. In 1954, he graduated with a BA in English from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. In 1958, he graduated with an MDIV from Capital Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, Ohio.

In September of 1957, Merlin married Katherine Grace Schmidt.

He went on to serve Lutheran parishes in the American Lutheran Church and its successor the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Those churches were St. John’s, Marion, Indiana (1958-1967) Town Line Lutheran Church, Townline/Alden, New York (1967-1997). During his retirement, he served as an interim pastor in many Lutheran parishes throughout western New York.

He was a talented softball pitcher, avid gardener, family history enthusiast, gifted choir member, Buffalo Bills fan and a wonderful storyteller.

In 2014, he and Kate moved to Columbiana, Ohio, where he became an active member of Greenford Lutheran Church. He also became a regular volunteer for the 3C’s food pantry.

He is survived by a sister, Nelda (Carl) Adcock; two daughters, Christina Simmons and Kim (Pete) Penzone and a son, Rev. Michael (Deborah) Knauff. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Rebecca Knauff, Arlynn Knauff, Mitchell Simmons, Casey Simmons, Spencer Simmons, Adam (Courtney) Knauff, Stephen (Rachel) Knauff, Caleb (Ali) Knauff and Samantha Penzone.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kate; his brother, Roland Knauff and son, Kenneth R. Knauff.

A memorial service will be held at Greenford Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with visiting hours prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m. Please observe COVID-19 protocols.

Visiting hours will also be Monday, February 22, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Town Line Lutheran Church in Alden, New York.

A funeral service will be held at Town Line Lutheran Church on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Town Line Lutheran Cemetery, Alden, New York.

Memorial contributions can be made to Town Line Lutheran Scholarship Fund, 1159 Town Line Road, Alden, NY 14004; Greenford Lutheran Music Fund, P.O. Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422 or South Range Council of Church and Community Food Pantry, (3C’s) in North Lima.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.