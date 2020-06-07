Melinda Jane Henceroth, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melinda Jane Henceroth, age 61 passed peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

She was born June 17, 1958 in Steubenville, daughter of the Naomi Jane (Evans) Medley and the late Robert I. Medley.

Melinda was a 1976 graduate of Steubenville High School, graduated from Mount Union College in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was an active member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

After graduating, Melinda spent a few years teaching at Steubenville schools, before moving to the Columbiana County Sheltered Workshop. She truly loved her students; they were her world. She also worked many years at Spahn’s Dairy in Steubenville.

Melinda helped her husband, Dale start their company, serving as secretary for Melting Products, Inc. and was always very active on the family farm.

She loved to help make costumes for Halloween and Dress Your Cow Contests and was always very creative. Melinda retired after 20 years due to complications of Lupus, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Survivors include her husband, Dale H. Henceroth whom she married May 15, 1985; son, Jacob Henceroth, age 31 of Portland, Oregon; two daughters, Sara Jane Henceroth, age 35 of Salem engaged to Tim James and Emily Henceroth, age 27 of Loudonville, engaged to Trevor Kirkpatrick; mother, Naomi Jane Medley of Steubenville; a brother, Dr. Mike (Debbie) Medley of Virginia; a good family friend, Nathaniel Smith, who she always leaned on.

Besides her father, a brother, Ben Medley preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Henceroth family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask, and do not linger.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Shiners Children’s Hospital in memory of Melinda Henceroth, P. O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438, or donorrelations@shrinenet.org.

