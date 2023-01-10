SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine V. Wilson, 88, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Maxine was born on June 5, 1934 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel (Tuttle) Dailey. Maxine was a high school graduate and a homemaker.

She is survived by one brother, Joseph (Carrie) Dailey of West Virginia; one grandson, Steven Wilson of Salem; nephew, Dale (Tracy) Phillis; and a niece, Deb Phillis.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean Wilson: son, Charles “Chuck” Wilson; and one daughter, Linda Digman.

A funeral service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial. Friends and family may be received one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

