Max M. Smolira, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max M. Smolira, age 85, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 12, 1934 in Lafferty, Ohio, son of the late Joseph and Anelia (Waskiewicz) Smolira.

Max was a graduate of Lafferty High School, where he played football and received many awards.

He was a supervisor at General Motors for 20 years before he retired.

Some of his favorite past-times were fishing, golfing, and bowling.

His wife, Betty Smolira, whom he married December 17, 1955 died October 2, 2019.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Noreen) Smolira of Salem and Kerry R. Smolira of Salem; a daughter, Karen McCullough of Salem; one brother, Harry (Delores) Smolira of Bethesda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents and wife, Max was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Joseph Smolira.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Francis Burkhart of Tri-County Church of God officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

