Matilda “Tillie” Stratton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matilda “Tillie” Stratton passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born March 4, 1928 to the late John and Mary (Pauline) Krizay in Niles, Ohio.

She graduated from Goshen High School and was employed at Electric Furnace for over 30 years where she made many lasting friendships. She had a very gentle nature and a smile for everyone.

Her husband, William Blaine Stratton, whom she married November 23, 1946, preceded her in death February 3, 1995.

Tillie valued family first, she raised seven children and had an expansive family of 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She grew up and later retired in the farmhouse that her father built and was proud to celebrate her parents’ Slovenian roots.

Tillie was president of Slovenian Lodge 476 in Salem that was chartered by her grandparents, a 70-year member of the SNPJ and could often be heard humming along to her favorite polkas.

She so enjoyed pulling little pranks and smiling innocently on the sidelines, a trait passed down to her children. We will all carry Mom’s attributes through our lives with fond remembrance.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Judy Cook (Robert) and Linda Horsfall; four sons, William Stratton (Judy), James Stratton, Robert Stratton (Crystal) and Ronald Stratton (Janet), along with cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents; a sister, Eve Baughman of Albuquerque; a brother, John Krizay of Salem; son, Larry Stratton; daughter-in-law, Rita Stratton and son-in-law, Lee Horsfall.

Friends and family will be received Friday, December 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Stratton family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

Private Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

You may show your support at this time by joining the complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You may share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video at https://www.startkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Tillie’s obituary or to send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matilda “Tillie” Stratton, please visit our floral store.