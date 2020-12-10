Matilda “Tillie” Ruth Tolson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matilda Ruth “Tillie” Tolson, 105, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 21, 1915, daughter of the late Joseph J. and Matilda Rose (Skrak) Hurray in their home at the northeast corner of East Euclid Street and South Lundy Avenue in Salem, the sixth of eight children.

Tillie graduated from St. Paul School in 1929, Salem High School in 1933, where she also played on the girls’ basketball team and Salem Business College in 1935.

She was a life-long member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Tillie was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Before her marriage, she worked as a human resource specialist at the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. and Kansas City, Missouri, during the 1940s. Prior to that she worked for five years at the Deming Pump Company in Salem.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, flowers, travel, backyard birdwatching and keeping up with family and friends via email.

Tillie is survived by her son, John Paul Tolson of Salem; her daughter, Dorothy (Douglas) Stahl of Ferndale, Michigan; grandchildren, Andrew (Gloria) Stahl, Angela Stahl and Kimberly Stahl; great-granddaughter, Audrey Stahl and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in 2005 by her husband, John “Paul” Tolson whom she married on Thanksgiving Day 1947 at St. Paul Catholic Church; her infant daughter, Mary Anne; two brothers, Dr. Joseph J. Hurray, D.D.S. and Philip F. Hurray and five sisters, May A. Farrell, Helen E. Hurray, Virginia C. Hurray, Sister Mary Matilda Hurray, H.M. and Sister M. Dorothea Hurray, H.M., both sisters of the Humility of Mary order of women religious.

The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation for her caregivers during the past two years. Hope, Joyce, Kit, Rose and Leslie provided excellent and loving care and shared lots of laughs with Tillie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family respectfully requests visitors to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, do not linger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Church, St. Paul School, or the St. Paul School Foundation, 935 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or to the charity of one’s choice.

